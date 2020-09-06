White Sox beat Royals 5-3 behind Abreu, Giolito

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jose Abreu hit his 13th home run of the season in the first inning, Yasmani Grandal added a two-run shot, and the Chicago White Sox defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3. Abreu leads the majors with 40 RBIs in 40 games and extended his hitting streak to 19 games. His 425-foot, two-run shot pushed him past Baltimore’s Anthony Santander for the longest streak this season. Lucas Giolito (4-2) allowed three runs on five hits in six-plus innings. He struck out nine and walked none. Alex Colome earned his ninth save in 10 tries. Kris Bubic (0-5) took the loss and Bubba Starling homered.
