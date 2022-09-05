DETROIT (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr.’s eighth-inning double brought in the go-ahead run and the Kansas City Royals edged the Detroit Tigers 3-2.

MJ Melendez scored a run and drove in another, while Michael A. Taylor had three hits and scored a run. Witt reached base three times.

Kansas City Royals pitcher Max Castillo is relieved during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Collin Snider throws to first during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers’ Akil Baddoo runs to third during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Eric Haase runs to second for a double during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez catches the popup hit by Detroit Tigers’ Javier Baez (28) during the seventh inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Kansas City Royals’ Nicky Lopez is tagged out at home by Detroit Tigers catcher Tucker Barnhart during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Kansas City Royals’ Bobby Witt Jr. beats the tag of Detroit Tigers second baseman Ryan Kreidler for a RBI double during the eighth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Scott Barlow throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

The Kansas City Royals huddle at the end of the baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in Detroit. The Royals won 3-2. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

Winning pitcher Dylan Coleman pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Scott Barlow collected his 21st save.

Royals starter Max Castillo, recalled from Triple-A Omaha before the game, allowed two runs and five hits and struck out five in 4 2/3 innings.