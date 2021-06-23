Send-off for Wichita’s Kelsey Stewart

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita’s Kelsey Stewart is getting ready to head to the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Tonight, there was a send-off for Stewart at the Blitz Facility in the 4200 block S. Meridian Ave.

Before earning her spot on Team USA, Kelsey attended Maize High School and completed her softball season at the University of Florida in 2016. She played for the United States women’s national softball team.

Back in 2018, the team earned its place in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic games. The games were postponed to 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. She came back to Wichita to coach youth softball and was happy to celebrate her trip to Tokyo with her players.

“They’ve been super giddy, I don’t think the young ones know what the Olympics are but the older ones have been like dude, you’re going to the Olympics,” said Stewart. “I don’t know if its hit me yet, but I’m glad I get to share the moments with the little girls and hopefully open a dream up to them”