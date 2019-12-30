Sherfield nabs American Freshman of the Week honor

Wichita State guard Grant Sherfield (52) shoots between Oklahoma State guard Chris Harris Jr., left, and guard Jonathan Laurent, right, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Stillwater, Okla., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – A perfect shooting day combined with a double-double stat line netted Wichita State’s Grant Sherfield the American Athletic Conference’s Freshman of the Week honor.

In Sunday’s win over Abilene Christian, Sherfield scored a team-high 15 points, set a new personal-best with 11 rebounds and also logged three steals in 25 minutes. He was 6-for-6 from the field (1-for-1 from distance) and knocked down both of his free throw attempts.

Sherfield – a 6-foot-2 guard from Wichita – led or shared high-scoring honors for the Shockers in four of the five December games. For the month, he averaged a team-high 13.0 points on 52.6 percent shooting (5-of-10 from three) and nailed 20-of-22 free throws.

Sherfield becomes the sixth different Shocker to win a weekly honor from The American and the second to capture freshman of the week. Tyson Etienne won it three weeks ago.

No. 24/23 Wichita State (11-1) plays two home games this week: Wednesday against ECU (2 p.m. CT, ESPNU) and Saturday against Ole Miss (3 p.m. CT, ESPNU).