(AP ) – Grant Sherfield posted 15 points, shooting a perfect 6-for-6, grabbed 11 rebounds for his first double-double and Wichita State beat Abilene Christian 84-66.

Sherfield scored 11 points after halftime when he grabbed five rebounds blocked a shot and had three steals.

Tyson Etienne added 13 points for Wichita State (11-1), which earned its fifth straight victory. Jaime Echenique added 12 points and Jamarius Burton 11.

LATEST STORIES: