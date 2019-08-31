Shirtless NFL fan runs onto field of Green Bay-Kansas City preseason game, gets tackled

Breaking News
At least a dozen security guards tried to chase the man down, but it was Chiefs' safety Harold Jones-Quartey who ultimately tackled him.

by: Ben Kesslen, NBC News

Kansas City Chiefs’ Harold Jones-Quartey tackles a fan that ran on the field during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.Mike Roemer / AP

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC) – A Kansas City Chiefs player had to take on more than the opposing team in a preseason game Thursday night.

During the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chiefs, a shirtless fan sprinted onto the field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during the second half of the game.

As he ran around, at least a dozen security guards tried to chase him down, but it was Chiefs’ safety Harold Jones-Quartey who ultimately tackled him around the 25-yard line.

A photographer managed to capture the tackle, showing Jones-Quartey, 26, grabbing the shirtless man, who was wearing jeans and had his American flag underwear exposed.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Jones-Quartey’s tackle of the fan didn’t help his team win. The Packers won, 27-20, leaving the Chiefs with a 1-3 preseason record.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Harold Jones-Quartey tackles a fan that ran on the field during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.Matt Ludtke / AP

Jones-Quartey has only been with the Chiefs since March and previously played for the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals. Jones-Quartey has had 103 tackles in his career. Yesterday’s incident would make that 104, if it were counted.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

