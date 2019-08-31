Shirtless NFL fan runs onto field of Green Bay-Kansas City preseason game, gets tackled

Kansas City Chiefs’ Harold Jones-Quartey tackles a fan that ran on the field during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.Mike Roemer / AP

At least a dozen security guards tried to chase the man down, but it was Chiefs' safety Harold Jones-Quartey who ultimately tackled him.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (NBC) – A Kansas City Chiefs player had to take on more than the opposing team in a preseason game Thursday night.

During the game between the Green Bay Packers and the Chiefs, a shirtless fan sprinted onto the field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, during the second half of the game.

As he ran around, at least a dozen security guards tried to chase him down, but it was Chiefs’ safety Harold Jones-Quartey who ultimately tackled him around the 25-yard line.

🚨STREAKER🚨



Chiefs safety Harold Jones-Quartey lays out the shirtless guy. In his defense, that was some good speed. Might get him a spot on a practice squad. pic.twitter.com/mjjkCTXLQs — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) August 30, 2019

A photographer managed to capture the tackle, showing Jones-Quartey, 26, grabbing the shirtless man, who was wearing jeans and had his American flag underwear exposed.

Unfortunately for the Chiefs, Jones-Quartey’s tackle of the fan didn’t help his team win. The Packers won, 27-20, leaving the Chiefs with a 1-3 preseason record.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Harold Jones-Quartey tackles a fan that ran on the field during the second half of a preseason NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis.Matt Ludtke / AP

Jones-Quartey has only been with the Chiefs since March and previously played for the Chicago Bears and Arizona Cardinals. Jones-Quartey has had 103 tackles in his career. Yesterday’s incident would make that 104, if it were counted.