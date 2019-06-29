Shocker Runner adds College athlete of the year to her accolades

WICHITA, KAN. (KSNW) Taking on the top athletes in her sport adds even more excitement red-shirt senior Rebekah Topham. ” I think for me like I really love championship season. I really love when you don’t have to worry about times and you get out there and compete,” says Topham.

Six all-conference honors later, an All-American title and now the Greater Wichita Sports Commission College Female Athlete of the year, you could say Topham has had a pretty striking season. “I knew it would be possible but I also wasn’t trying to get my hopes up that I was going to get it. So I was just like let it be a surprise type of thing. and then when I Found out you have to give a speech if you got it I was like I’m out of here. Like I hate speaking in front of people but yeah it was such an honor to get that,” says Topham.

The Shocker is now the second All-American Women’s 3000 Steeplechase runner in school history and hopes to continue to run with the mindset that her race in the world of track actually just the beginning. “Like I totally want to run professional. That;s the whole goals, so I just need to improve.”