Shocker Softball player dedicated to making masks for those who need them

TECUMSEH, Okla. (KSNW)- Wichita State Junior pitcher Caitlin Bingham has found a new skill that keeps her busy during the Coronavirus pandemic.

For the past two weeks and a half, Bingham has committed to sitting at a sewing machine so that she can help provide masks for some key groups anxious to get them.

“I grew up in a family of seamstresses,” Bingham says. “I’ve kind of always been around it.”

“The pins have destroyed my fingers,” Bingham says, jokingly.

She began making masks for a pediatrician in California and now sends them to her local hospital in Oklahoma.

“Honestly, it’s amazing,” she says. “I mean, you can be on the softball field and you can touch people that way. But to actually be able to make something and say, ‘Hey, this is for you to protect yourself.’ And then to see people say, ‘Oh, my gosh, thank you. I’ve been wearing the same disposable masks for weeks.”

Bingham appeared in 31 games last season, making 23 starts. The Wichita State softball team wasn’t able to finish the rest of the American Conference tournament in Texas last year due to inclement weather in the Houston area. This year, the team had a lengthy away schedule and would have seen a home game beginning March 20th, but this season was cut short due to the Coronavirus.

Head coach Kristi Bredbenner spoke with her team about the second abrupt cancellation to the season, and said she was also proud to hear that the pitcher was spending time giving back.

“It doesn’t surprise me one bit that Caitlin is at home trying to stay busy and doing something where she can give back, because you know that’s kind of the person that she is,” says Bredbenner.

Bingham is staying busy. The biomedical engineering major has begun online schooling while spending time making masks. She will tell you she doesn’t like to be in the spotlight, but is learning to enjoy the platform she has created that allows her to help the medical staff giving its all to help the sick.

“I just want to spread the word, really,” Bingham said. “There are so many different things that you can do, whether it’s staying at home or picking up a mask and making masks.”