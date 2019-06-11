Shocker Softball Team Camps ramp up

The Wichita State Softball team season came to an end last month.

However, that hasn’t stopped several former players from getting back on the diamond to tutor younger players.

On Monday, the Shockers Softball Team Camps kicked off at Wilkins Stadium.

The camps are led by Laurie Derrico, who traded in her glove for a position as Director of Operations for the program.

Other former players like Mackenzie Wright and MJ Knighten put the Kansas Shockers, a 14 and under team through a variety of hitting and defense trails Monday night.

Derrico says a camp like this gives younger players a glimpse of what it is like to play for a college program.

“If they get the opportunity to come here and see what a college practice is like, I think that is awesome for them, because even me whenever I was going through tournament ball, I was wondering what was college really like, was I prepared, did I really know? So I think it is a good opportunity for them to know what we go through, day to day, just so they have it in mind,” said Derrico.

The camps continue throughout the month of June. There will be two sessions on Tuesday June 11th, beginning at 5 p.m.