Shockers Fall at No. 15 Creighton

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Nelson Cruz hit two of Minnesota's four home runs and matched his season high with five RBIs, igniting another impressive power display by the first-place Twins during an 8-5 victory on Thursday night over the Kansas City Royals to keep their American League Central lead at four games - with nine games to go.

Miguel Sanó homered and hit the tiebreaking RBI double in the fifth following the ejection of Royals starter Mike Montgomery, who started that inning by giving up a home run to Mitch Garver. The Twins have 293 homers, one more than New York in the chase for the major league record set last season by the Yankees with 267.