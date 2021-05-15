Shockers Fall to USF Saturday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Wichita State baseball was held to just one run on six hits as the Shockers fell to the South Florida Bulls, 7-1, in game three of an American Athletic Conference series Saturday, May 15, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.



Wichita State (26-20, 14-12 American) and USF (22-23, 12-11 American) are scheduled to play the fourth and final game of the series at noon Sunday, May 16.



Jack Sigrist and Couper Cornblum each had two hits, while Corrigan Bartlett drove in WSU’s lone run in the game, pacing the Shockers at the plate.



Wichita State right-handed starter Preston Snavely (3-6) took the loss on the mound after giving up five earned runs on seven hits with two strikeouts and one walk in four innings



Carmine Lane went 4-for-5 with a homer and four RBI, leading the Bulls offensively.



USF right-hander Jack Jasiak (4-7) earned the win on the rubber after tossing 6 2/3 innings and allowing just one earned run on three hits with eight strikeouts and two walks.

(Wichita State Athletics contributed information to this article.)