Shockers homer five times in win over Seminole State

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Five Shockers hit home runs and Wichita State pounded out 20 hits on the way to a 16-4 win over Seminole State Tuesday night at Wilkins Stadium.

Seminole State collected a pair of hits in its very first at-bat to take an early 1-0 lead. After a 1-2-3 bottom of the first, the Shockers hit back-to-back home runs in the bottom of the second to take a 3-1 lead. After a one-out double from Neleigh Herring, Ryleigh Buck brought her home on a two-run shot to left-center. The very next batter, Adi Reese, homered to almost the exact same spot.

The Trojans picked up a run in the top of third on an RBI double to center, but WSU came right back with three more runs on four hits in the bottom half.

WSU picked up its third straight three-run inning in the fourth behind an RBI single from Sydney McKinney and two-run homer from Bailey Lange to make it 9-2.

Back-to-back RBI doubles from McKinney and Herring added to the scoring in the sixth. Buck then gave the Shockers a 10-run lead in the seventh on a single through the right side to plate a run.

With two outs in the top of the ninth, Seminole State cut into the deficit following a two-run blast.

Madison Perrigan added the fourth home run in the bottom of the ninth to cap a three-run inning. Lainee Brown joined the home run parade with a leadoff solo home run in the final inning.



Wichita State’s fall finale will see the Shockers host Kansas Friday night at 6 p.m.