Shockers legends return back to the basketball court for the Future All-Star Basketball Camp

Wichita Ks, (KSNW) Former Shocker basketball players Cheese Johnson, Xavier McDaniel and Aubrey Sherrod returned to the basketball courts for their 6th annual Future all-star basketball camp.

It’s free for kids in school and the Shockers legend’s mission is to push the importance of education. “Our talk isn’t cheap,” said Lynbert ‘Cheese’ Johnson. “We are here to show them [the kids] that all three of us have a degree,” explained Xavier McDaniel.

The former Shockers were joined by coaches from across the country and other former players to teach the kids the basic fundamentals of the game. “We all come for disadvantage families, ” said the camp director Jeff Hill, ” we are here to help change their lives.”

The three-day camp will have community leaders stop by throughout the six-hour to help bridge the disconnection within the youth. “It gives kids another perspective about what it’s about other than basketball,” said Sherrod, “you have that relationship with the community so you can feel comfortable with people who don’t look like you.”

The camp will conclude on Wednesday with a back pack give away full of supplies for school, participations trophies and a T-shirt.