Shockers lose to Arizona in OT after making double digit comeback

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 19: Azuolas Tubelis #10 of the Arizona Wildcats reacts as Oumar Ballo #11 of the Wildcats dunks in front of Qua Grant #22 and Morris Udeze #24 of the Wichita State Shockers during the Roman Main Event basketball tournament at T-Mobile Arena on November 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KSNW) – Wichita State forced overtime against Arizona Friday night after trailing by 16 points, but the Wildcats surged for a 82-78 overtime win in the first game of the Roman Main Event.

The Shockers trailed 40-33 at halftime, and eventually by 16 points but outscored Arizona 36-29 in the second half to force overtime after a game tying three pointer from Tyson Etienne with 17 seconds remaining.

The Wildcats opened overtime on a 9-0 scoring run and the Shockers never recovered in the four point loss.

Etienne scored 24 of his team high 27 points in the second half.

Wichita State will play Michigan or UNLV on Sunday in Las Vegas part of the Roman Main Event.