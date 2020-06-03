Shockers Set Date with Ole Miss

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — Wichita State will travel to Ole Miss on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021 in the continuation of a home-and-home series that began last season in Wichita.

Tipoff time and television information will be announced at a later date.

Wichita State won the last meeting – Jan. 4, 2020 inside Charles Koch Arena – by a score of 74-54.

This will be the Shockers’ first visit to The Pavilion at Ole Miss – a 9,500 seat arena built in 2016 — and their first to Oxford since Dec. 14, 1996. WSU is 1-1 all-time at Ole Miss, with both meetings taking place at the old Tad Smith Coliseum.

The overall series is tied at 3-3. The teams split four meetings between 1994 and 1997, and Ole Miss won a neutral court game at the 2001 Top of the World Classic in Fairbanks, Alaska.

Ole Miss finished 15-17 (6-12 SEC) last season but posted a 12-5 record at home. The Rebels are just one year removed from an NCAA tournament appearance.

The Shockers (23-8, 11-7 AAC) begin their 14th season under Gregg Marshall and have won at least 22 games in each of the last 11 seasons.

Wichita State’s complete non-conference schedule will be unveiled in the near future. To learn more about 2020-21 season tickets, contact the Shocker Ticket Office at 316-978-FANS or visit goshockers.com/Tickets.

Wichita vs. Ole Miss All-Time:
Dec. 10, 1994 in Oxford — Won, 71-70
Dec. 16, 1995 in Wichita — Won, 72-59
Dec. 14, 1996 in Oxford — Lost, 65-68
Dec. 13, 1997 in Wichita — Lost 48-71
Nov. 18, 2001 in Fairbanks — Lost, 68-80 (Top of the World Classic)
Jan. 4, 2020 in Wichita — Won, 74-54
Jan. 2, 2021 in Oxford

