Lady Shockers to Compete in 2019 Puerto Rico Coqui Classic

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Wichita State has been named one of six teams set to compete in the 2019 Puerto Rico Coqui Classic December 20-21 in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico.

The Shockers will join Georgia Tech, Montana State, Rice, Texas A&M and Virginia Tech in beautiful Puerto Rico. Wichita State will open play on Dec. 20 vs. Montana State at 12 p.m. and wrap up action on Dec. 21 vs. Virginia Tech at 12 p.m.

It will be the first time Wichita State has competed in Puerto Rico and also the first-ever meetings against the Bobcats and Hokies.

With the return of Bobcat standouts guard Oliana Squires and forward Martha Kuderer, Montana State has the personnel to best last season’s 16-15 record. Both Squires and Kuderer averaged double-figures in scoring in 2018-19. Squires also led the team in assists last season.

Coming off a 22-12 record in 2018-19, the Virginia Tech Hokies have a good foundation heading into 2019-20. Head coach Kenny Brooks continues to elevate the program which returns sharpshooting sophomore Dara Mabrey. During her freshman year, Mabrey led the team in three-point shooting and averaged 11.2 points per game.

WSU returns nine letterwinners from a season ago, including All-Freshman Team selection Carla Bremaud. Seven of the team’s eight top scorers are back led by Bremaud, Seraphine Bastin, Jaida Hampton and Raven Prince. Head Coach Keitha Adams is in her third season at the helm after going 26-35 in her first two campaigns.

2019 Coqui Classic

December 20

12:00 pm – Montana State vs Wichita State

2:30 pm – Virginia Tech vs Rice

5:00 pm – Georgia Tech Vs. Texas A&M

December 21

12:00 pm – Wichita State vs. Virginia Tech

2:30 pm – Rice vs. Georgia Tech

5:00 pm – Texas A&M vs. Montana State