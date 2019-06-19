Shockers Unveil 2019 Volleyball Schedule

WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State University head volleyball coach Chris Lamb announced the 2019 volleyball schedule Wednesday, June 19, which includes 12 home matches and 12 non-conference matches. WSU will play 16 American Athletic Conference matches and nine contests against teams that qualified for the NCAA tournament last year, including home, non-conference tilts with 2018 national semifinalist BYU Sept. 12 and top-five ranked Texas Sept. 14.



The Shockers will also play road, non-conference matches at perennial volleyball powers Penn State (Aug. 31) and Nebraska (Sept. 21). The Huskers were the national runners-up a year ago.



Wichita State is slated to begin the season with a home exhibition match at Charles Koch Arena against the Kansas Jayhawks Aug. 17, before going on the road for its next six contests.



The Shockers open regular season action with three matches in the Penn State Classic Aug. 30-31 in University Park, Pa. WSU is slated to face Holy Cross on Aug. 30, prior to taking on 2018 NCAA tournament qualifiers Hofstra and the host Nittany Lions Aug. 31.



Wichita State heads to the west coast for three matches in a tournament hosted by 2018 NCAA tournament team Cal Poly Sept. 5-7 in San Luis Obispo, Calif. The Shockers are scheduled to play San Jose State Sept. 5 before battling the host Mustangs Sept. 6 and North Texas Sept. 7.



WSU returns home to host the Shocker Volleyball Classic Sept. 12-14 at Charles Koch Arena. The Shockers are slated to face BYU in the regular season home opener Sept. 12, before tussling with VCU Sept. 13 and Texas Sept. 14. Other matches in the classic include BYU vs. Texas Sept. 13 and VCU vs. BYU Sept. 14.



On Sept. 19-20, Wichita State heads to Omaha, Neb., for a pair of matches in the Creighton Bluejay Invitational. WSU will face 2018 NCAA tournament team Creighton Sept. 19, prior to a showdown vs. Wyoming Sept. 20.



The Shockers wrap-up non-conference play with a tilt in Lincoln, Neb., against the Huskers Sept. 21.



Wichita State opens play in The American Sept. 27 at Tulsa, before taking on 2018 NCAA tournament team Cincinnati for its conference home opener Sept. 29.



Reigning Conference champion and NCAA tournament qualifier UCF visits Charles Koch Arena Oct. 18.



Other American Athletic Conference home contests for WSU feature Houston (Oct. 11), Tulane (Oct. 13), USF (Oct. 20), SMU (Nov. 8), Memphis (Nov. 10) and Tulsa (Nov. 15).



Additional conference road matches for the Shockers include contests at Memphis (Oct. 4), at SMU (Oct. 6), at UConn (Oct. 25), at Temple (Oct. 27), at Tulane (Nov. 1), at Houston (Nov. 3) and at ECU (Nov. 17).



The inaugural American Athletic Conference postseason tournament is slated for Nov. 22-24 in Orlando, Fla.



Wichita State volleyball led the American Athletic Conference and finished 18th in the nation in overall attendance during the 2018 season, averaging 2,177 fans in 10 home matches.



WSU has been ranked in the top-25 for attendance in NCAA Division I for 14 consecutive seasons, including nine top-10 finishes.

Season tickets are now available for purchase at GoShockers.com/tickets or by calling the WSU Ticket Office at (316) 978-FANS.