STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNW) – For the second time this season, No. 23 Wichita State beat No. 3 Oklahoma State.

This time it was on the road at Cowgirl Stadium, with a pair of freshmen delivering Wichita State an extra inning, 3-1 victory.

Sami Hood hit the go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the eighth inning with two outs, and Alex Aguilar held Oklahoma State’s offense to just one run on eight hits.

The Tuesday night, 8.0 inning win marks a regular season sweep of the Cowgirls after the Shockers earned an 8-7 win just two weeks ago at Wilkins Stadium. The road victory marks Wichita State’s highest-ranked road win in school history.

The Shockers are now 3-0 this season in extra innings and 3-1 in games vs. ranked opponents in the top 10.

No. 23 Wichita State will now head back to Wilkins Stadium to host East Carolina for senior weekend, April 21-23.