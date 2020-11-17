A look at Gregg Marshall’s tenure at Wichita State

Wichita State head coach Gregg Marshall reacts after a foul was called against his team in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of the Missouri Valley Conference tournament between Wichita State and Illinois State on Saturday, March 7, 2015, at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis, Mo. (AP Photo/St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Chris Lee)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Gregg Marshall was hired by Wichita State University on April 14, 2007, after spending nine seasons as the head coach at Winthrop University in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

With 331 wins, Marshall has the most wins in Wichita State program history.

2007-08:

Marshall would finish 11-20 (4-14 in the Missouri Valley Conference, 9th place) in his first season at WSU. This would be the only losing season during his 13 seasons with the Shockers.

2008-09:

WSU would improve by six wins, finishing 17-17 (8-10 in the MVC, T-5th place). They would receive an invitation to the 2009 College Basketball Invitational (CBI). As a No. 2 in the Midwest region, they would beat Buffalo, 84-73 in the first round. WSU would fall in the second round to one seed Stanford, 70-56.

2009-10:

Marshall would have his first winning season with the Shockers, finishing 25-10 (12-6 in the MVC, 2nd place). The Shockers would receive an invitation to the National Invitation Tournament (NIT), where they would lose in the first round, 74-70, to Nevada.

2010-11:

The Shockers would finish 29-8 (14-4 in the MVC, 2nd place). Marshall and WSU would once again receive an invitation to play in the NIT, with more success. They would win five games en route to the school’s first NIT Championship, after beating Alabama, 66-57, at Madison Square Garden on March 31, 2011.

2011-12:

Marshall and WSU would 27-6 (16-2 in the MVC, 1st place). The Shockers would win the State Farm Missouri Valley Conference championship in St. Louis, beating Illinois State, 65-64, on March 3, 2012. The school would receive an at-large bid to play in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. It was WSU’s first appearance in the tournament since 2006. As a No. 5 seed in the South Region, they were defeated by 12th seed VCU, 62-59. The Shockers would finish the season ranked 18th in the AP poll. Marshall would be named MVC Coach of the Year.

2012-13:

The Shockers would finish 30-9 (12-6 in the MVC, 2nd place). WSU would once again receive an at-large bid to play in the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. As a No. 9 seed in the West Region, they would beat 8 seed Pittsburgh and upset No. 1 seed Gonzaga to move on to the Sweet 16. The Shockers would continue to move through the tournament, beating 13 seed LaSalle in the West Region semifinals and 2 seed Ohio State in the regional finals. WSU would be crowned West Region champions and advance to the Final Four. It was the second time in school history they appeared in the Final Four, the only other time coming in 1965. They would lose to No. 2 seed Louisville, 72-68. The Shockers would finish the season ranked 4th in the Coaches poll. For the second year in a row, Marshall would be named MVC Coach of the Year.

2013-14:

Marshall and WSU would finish the season 35-1 (18-0 in the MVC, 1st place). The Shockers would finish both MVC regular season and Tournament Champions. It was their first MVC tournament title since 1987. The Shockers would start the season 35-0, the best in men’s division I start in history (until Kentucky started 38-0 the following year). WSU would enter the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament undefeated as a No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region. They would beat 16 seed Cal Poly, 64-37, before falling to No. 8 seed Kentucky in the following round, 78-76. Marshall would receive several honors, including AP Coach of the Year, the NABC Coach of the Year, Henry Iba Award, and the Naismith National Coach of the Year awards. For the third straight season, Marshall would be named MVC Coach of the Year.

2014-15:

The Shockers would reach 30 wins for the third consecutive season, finishing 30-5 (17-1 in the MVC, 1st place). The Shockers would win the MVC regular-season title, but, ultimately lose in the MVC semifinals to Illinois State. WSU would receive an at-large bid to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament as a 7 seed in the Midwest Region. They would beat both Indiana in the second round and Kansas in the third rough to reach the Sweet 16. WSU would fall in the Sweet Sixteen to Notre Dame, 81-70. They would finish the season 14th in the AP poll and 11th in the Coaches poll.

2015-16:

Marshall and the Shockers would finish 26-9 ( 16-2 in the MVC, 1st place). They would once again win the MVC regular-season title. Like the previous year, they would lose in the MVC semifinals, this time to Northern Iowa. WSU would again receive an at-large bid into the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament as an 11 seed. They would beat Vanderbilt in the First Four and Arizona in the first round. They would fall in the second round to 3 seed Miami, 65-57.

2016-17:

This would mark the final season for Marshall and WSU in the MVC. They would finish 31-5 (17-1 in the MVC, 1st place). For the fourth straight season, the Shockers would win the MVC regular-season title. They would also win the MVC Tournament, beating Illinois state 71-51. They would receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament as a 10 seed in the South Region. They would beat Dayton in the First Four, before losing to 2 seed Kentucky, 65-62, in the second round. On April 7, 2017, WSU announced they would be moving to the American Athletic Conference (AAC), effective July 1, 2017.

2017-18:

This marked WSU’s first season in the AAC. Marshall and the Shockers would finish 25-8 (14-4 in the AAC, T-2nd place). They would make it to the semifinals of the AAC Tournament, before losing to Houston. They would receive an at-large bid into the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament as a 4 seed in the East Region. This would be their seventh consecutive season making the NCAA Tournament. They would be upset in the first round by 13 seed Marshall, losing 81-75. WSU would finish the season ranked 16th in the AP poll and 25th in the Coaches poll.

2018-19:

WSU would see a total off of 11 players leaving heading into this season, including guard Landry Shamet, who would be drafted in the first round (26th pick) of the 2018 NBA Draft by the Philadelphia 76ers. Marshall and the Shockers would finish 22-15 (10-8 in the AAC, 6th place). They would be awards an at-large big to the NIT Tournament as a 6 seed. After defeating Furman, Clemson, and Indiana, WSU would earn a trip to Madison Square Garden for a semifinal matchup with Lipscomb. WSU would fall in that game, 71-64.

2019-20:

Marshall’s 13th season with WSU would see the team finish 23-8 (11-7 in the AAC, 4th place). The Shockers would see their season cut short as they prepared to play in the AAC Tournament, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament would also be canceled.