WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With former players back in town for The Basketball Tournament, Wichita State’s NIL collective, Armchair Strategies, took advantage.

The collective hosted an event to celebrate the ten-year anniversary of Wichita State’s historic Final Four run.

Fred VanVleet, Ron Baker, Cleanthony Early, Tekele Cotton, and others were in attendance. The former Shockers engaged in panel discussions to reflect and relive some moments from the unforgettable 2012-2013 season. Players also signed autographs and caught up with long-time fans.

During the panel portion, players shared funny stories and reflected on what made the Final Four team so special.

For VanVleet, it was the people around him that made it all worth it.

“When we played, that attitude comes from the work we put in and the people that we are,” explained VanVleet. “It’s a special group of people, it’s been ten years already, so it’s going to stand the test of time. That Final Four banner will hang up there for a long time.”

“It’s a trip down memory lane,” said Early. “It’s not even that far but it’s still like ten years. I’ve been a professional for ten years, and that seems a little crazy to me.”