WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Athletic Conference (AAC) released the final 2022-2023 basketball schedule for all member institutions, including Wichita State University (WSU). Shocker fans may want to consider subscribing to ESPN+.

Of the 30 regular-season games on the schedule for the Shockers, over half (16) of those will be streamed by ESPN+.

The first two games of the season against Central Arkansas and Alcorn State will be on ESPN+, as well as nine conference games.

In the 2022-2023 season, the Shockers will have games against the usual slate of AAC opponents, as well as nonconference matchups with Missouri, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, and Richmond.

WSU will also participate in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City on Nov. 21 and 22, with Grand Canyon University, the University of Northern Iowa (UNI), and the University of San Francisco. The TV slots for those games have not yet been announced.

Here is the full schedule for the 2022-2023 season:

Nov. 2, Newman University (exhibition, not televised)

Nov. 7 vs. Central Arkansas (ESPN+)

Nov. 12 vs. Alcorn State (ESPN+)

Nov. 17 at Richmond

Nov. 21 vs. Grand Canyon (Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City)

Nov. 22 vs. UNI or San Francisco (Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City)

Nov. 26 vs. Tarleton State (ESPN+)

Nov. 29 vs. Missouri (ESPN+)

Dec. 3 at Kansas State

Dec. 10 vs. Longwood (ESPN+)

Dec. 13 vs. Mississippi Valley State (ESPN+)

Dec. 17 vs. Oklahoma State

Dec. 22 vs. Texas Southern (ESPN+)

Dec. 28 at Central Florida (ESPN+)

Dec. 31 vs. East Carolina (ESPN+)

Jan. 5 vs. Cincinnati

Jan. 8 at South Florida (ESPN+)

Jan. 14 vs. Tulsa (ESPN+)

Jan. 19 at Memphis

Jan. 22 at Southern Methodist (SMU) (ESPN+)

Jan. 25 vs. Tulane

Jan. 29 at East Carolina

Feb. 2 vs. Houston

Feb. 5 at Tulsa (ESPN+)

Feb. 8 vs. Central Florida (ESPN+)

Feb. 12 vs. SMU

Feb. 16 at Temple (ESPN+)

Feb. 23 vs. Memphis

Feb. 26 at Tulane

March 2 at Houston

March 5 vs. South Florida (ESPN+)

March 9-12 AAC Tournament

The season kicks off for the Shockers with a home matchup against Central Arkansas, who finished 11-20 last season. The Shockers will get a much tougher matchup two games later when they travel to Richmond, Virginia, for a nonconference matchup with Richmond.

Last season, Richmond finished 24-13, winning the Atlantic 10 championship over Davidson before making a run in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Tournament to the Round of 32, where they lost to Providence, 79-51.

Other nonconference matchups include games against Kansas State University, which has a new look after the hiring of Jerome Tang following the departure of Bruce Weber, and Missouri, who also has a new coach in Dennis Gates after the firing of Cuonzo Martin.

The Shockers will also play inside INTRUST Bank Arena against Oklahoma State on Dec. 17.

Last season, the Shockers finished 15-13 overall and 6-9 in the conference, with a first-round loss to Tulsa in the AAC Tournament.