AAC coaches pick Lady Shockers 9th in preseason poll

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (KSNW) – Wichita State was voted to finish ninth by the league coaches in the preseason poll it was announced Monday morning.

The Shockers return seven of their top eight scorers from a season ago, including All-Freshman Team selection Carla Bremaud who is now a sophomore.

Wichita State is coming off a 12-18 overall record and tying for ninth with a 5-11 mark in its second season as members of the American Athletic Conference.

The Huskies earned all 121 possible points and 11 first place votes to top the poll for the seventh-consecutive year.

UConn senior guard Crystal Dangerfield and UCF senior guard Kay Kay Wright were selected as Preseason Players of the Year after earning First Team All-Conference accolades last season. Dangerfield, a 2019 Honorable Mention All-American, paced the conference with 5.9 assists per game last season as UConn captured its sixth-straight American Athletic Conference title. Wright ranked fourth in the conference with 18.0 points per game as a junior, leading UCF to the American Championship final and the program’s first at-large bid to the NCAA Championship.

All 12 league schools will tip off the conference schedule the first week of January. The 2020 American Women’s Basketball Championship will take place March 6-9 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

2019-20 American Preseason Coaches’ Poll

(First-place votes in parenthesis)

Team Points 1. UConn (11)* 121 2. USF 107 T3. UCF (1) 96 T3. Cincinnati 96 5. Houston 81 6. Temple 68 7. Tulane 59 8. Memphis 42 9. Wichita State 37 10. Tulsa 33 11. ECU 31 12. SMU 21

* unanimous selection

2019-20 American Preseason Honors

Co-Preseason Players of the Year

Kay Kay Wright, UCF

Crystal Dangerfield, UConn

Preseason All-Conference

First Team

Kay Kay Wright, UCF

Crystal Dangerfield, UConn*

Megan Walker, UConn

Mia Davis, Temple*

Krystal Freeman, Tulane

Second Team

Antoinette Miller, Cincinnati

IImar’I Thomas, Cincinnati

Christyn Williams, UConn

Dorian Branch, Houston

Enna Pehadzic, USF

*denotes unanimous selection