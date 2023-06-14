WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The college athletics season may be over, but The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is just around the corner.

Once again, Charles Koch Arena will play host to the Wichita region of TBT. The AfterShocks — Wichita State’s alumni team — added a former player to its roster on Wednesday with the addition of Trey Wade.

Wade played for the Shockers for two seasons from 2019 to 2021, before transferring to Arkansas to play for the Razorbacks. As a Shocker, Wade averaged 6.8 points, along with a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game, helping the team to a berth in the 2020 NCAA tournament, where they lost to Drake in the play-in round.

After his basketball career ended, he actually received an invite to an NFL mini-camp with the Atlanta Falcons.

The AfterShocks last year won the Wichita region and traveled to Dayton, where they lost in the quarterfinal. The team has an 8-3 overall record in the TBT.

Joining Wade is a former Shockers Samajae Haynes-Jones, Markis McDuffie, Alterique Gilbert, Darral Willis Jr., Asbjorn Midtgaard and Conner Frankamp. The team is coached by former Shockers Zach Bush and JR Simon.

The Basketball Tournament will tip off in Wichita on July 19.