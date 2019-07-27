Aftershocks can’t stop hot shooting Sideline Cancer, fall 87-79

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Mo Creek’s 22 points paced Sideline Cancer to another upset, this time over the host AfterShocks, 87-79.

Remy Abell added 20 points on 7-for-9 shooting in the win for Sideline Cancer, which makes its second trip to the Round of 16 after defeating alumni teams from both Kansas University and Wichita State University in back-to-back games.

Cleanthony Early made seven of his 10 field-goal attempts in the losing effort for the AfterShocks, who shot just 20 percent (4-for-20) from three-point range.