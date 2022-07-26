WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Basketball Tournament continued Monday with the Wichita Regional Championship between The University of North Texas’ alumni team, Bleed Green, and the Wichita State alumni team, The AfterShocks.

The AfterShocks started hot early, extending their lead to 8 points by the end of the first quarter, 20-12. But, Bleed Green came back in the second quarter, tying up the game at the half, 30-30.

Bleed Green’s Jordan Stevens poured in 25 points on 7-of-13 three-point shooting to help his team storm back from a 12-point deficit in the final period.

The game came down to the Elam Ending. The AfterShocks were able to find Darral Willis Jr. in the post for the basket to hit the target score of 70 and propel the AfterShocks to the TBT Quarterfinals.

The AfterShocks will play The Gutter Cat Gang on Wednesday, July 28, at Koch Arena. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. CST.