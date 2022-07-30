DAYTON, Ohio. (KSNW) — The AfterShocks’ bid at $1 million fell short as they were beaten by Americana for Autism, 78-75.

Four AfterShocks scored in double figures, with Conner Frankamp leading the team with 15 points. As a team, the Aftershocks were outrebounded 29-28, though they came out ahead in the turnover category, committing twelve while forcing 15.

Through the first half, the two teams remained tight, but Americana for Autism pulled ahead at the half to take a 43-36 lead into the break.

Coming out of the half, a 7-3 run saw the lead swell to 50-39. But the AfterShocks would not go down easily. They would claw back and bring the lead down to just two, before allowing a bucket before the end of the third to give Americana for Autism a 63-59 lead.

Two quick scores tied the game up with eight-and-a-half minutes to go in the game, and a Samaje Haynes-Jones triple with 6:35 left would give the AfterShocks a 68-65 lead. but a 5-0 run by Americana for Autism put the AfterShocks in a two-point hole when the Elam Ending was introduced. The target score was set at 78.

A three-point shot by Americana for Autism put the AfterShocks behind, 73-68, but a response shot by Frankamp brought the AfterShocks back to within two.

Another three for Americana for Autism brought them within two points of the end of the game, and a pair of made free throws ended the game.

Americana for Autism will advance to the next round, which will air on the ESPN family of networks.