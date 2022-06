WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Basketball Tournament (TBT) unveiled the 64 teams on Wednesday who will compete for $1 million from July 16 – Aug. 2.

The bracket showed the AfterShocks would be the No. 1 seed in the Wichita region. The AfterShocks will face the No. 8 We are D3 on July 22 at 8 p.m.

Wichita will host the TBT Regional and Quarterfinals at Wichita State University’s Charles Koch Arena.

The event will be televised on ESPN.

