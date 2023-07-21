WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Every game in The Basketball Tournament comes with an exciting ending, but fans were treated to a fantastic game inside Charles Koch Arena on Thursday night.

The AfterShocks came back from down seven in the first half to take down the B1 Ballers, 66-54.

Darral Willis Jr. led the AfterShocks with 12 points, with two others — Tyrus McGee (11) and Caleb Walker (10) also scoring in double digits.

The team as a whole shot a solid 50% from the field, 63% from two and 27% from three. Defensively, the AfterShocks forced 13 turnovers on the B1 Ballers, and out-rebounded them 40-32.

The B1 Ballers had control of the game early in the third quarter, stretching their lead to as much as six, but the AfterShocks came roaring back and by the time the Elam Ending came into play the AfterShocks led 58-52.

From there, it was layups by Conner Frankamp, Willis Jr. and Jordan Parks to put the AfterShocks in position to win with a bucket.

The game ended as the AfterShocks broke down the B1 Ballers’ fast break with a pass to Parks down low who would slam it home and send the AfterShocks to the next round.

The AfterShocks are in action again on Friday night at 8 p.m. when they take on the Beale Street Boys. That game will air on ESPN+.