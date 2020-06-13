Aftershocks won’t participate in The Basketball Tournament (TBT)

Breaking News
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Basketball Tournament (TBT) will be played at one location in Columbus, Ohio this Summer.

The TBT announced on Thursday that 24 teams will play at Nationwide Arena from July 4-14.

The Aftershocks, a team compiled of Wichita State basketball alumni won’t be suiting up for the tournament this Summer.

Head coach Karon Bradley took to the Aftershocks Facebook page to make the announcement Friday morning.

The Aftershocks were set to be one of eight teams to host a regional in the TBT this year.

However, that changed when it was announced last month that the TBT would scale things back from 64 teams to 24 and play at one location.

Bradley assured fans that the Aftershocks plan to play again in 2021.

