American Athletic Conference announces 2021 men’s basketball game times and network designations

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference has announced game times and network designations for men’s basketball conference games through the end of the 2020-21 regular season.

Along with the game times and network designations, The American has announced game date changes for five contests. The Cincinnati at SMU game scheduled for Jan. 6 has been moved to Jan. 7. Subsequently, the Temple at SMU and Cincinnati at Wichita State games set for Jan. 9 have been moved to Jan. 10. Additionally, the Memphis at SMU and Houston at Tulane matchups slated for Jan. 27 have been moved to Jan. 28.

The 2020-21 season is The American’s first under its 12-year media rights extension with ESPN, which will allow for a minimum of 60 conference-controlled games to be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU or ABC. A minimum of 23 of those games will be on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC.

The American additionally has secured a multi-year extension of its media rights agreement with CBS Sports, with the network maintaining first selection rights.

CBS Television Network will air the Cincinnati at Houston contest on Jan. 23 and the Houston at Memphis game, which will take place on March 6 or 7.

Three games have already been selected for ESPN, Memphis at Houston on Feb. 14, Houston at Cincinnati on Feb. 21 and Memphis at Cincinnati Feb. 28.

The American’s men’s television schedule has a total of 60 games on ESPN, ESPN2, and ESPNU, two on CBS and 48 on ESPN+.



ESPN+ is the industry-leading sports streaming service that reaches more than 11.5 million subscribers and is available at espnplus.com. For more information on ESPN+, visit The American’s Fan Guide to ESPN+.

All games that are televised on an ESPN network will also be available through the ESPN Appon computers, smartphones, tablets and streaming devices to fans who receive their high-speed Internet connection or video subscription from an affiliated service provider.

CBS Sports’ broadcast coverage will be available to stream live via the CBS All Access subscription service.

The last remaining game times and network designations for conference games will be announced closer to their game dates.