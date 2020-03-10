American Athletic Conference announces Men’s Basketball All-Conference, All Freshman teams

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference announced its men’s basketball all-conference and all-freshman teams in advance of the 2020 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, to be held March 12-15 at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas.

Memphis freshman Precious Achiuwa was named a unanimous first-team all-conference selection, while Achiuwa, UConn’s James Bouknight and Houston’s Caleb Mills were all voted unanimously to the all-freshman squad.

Cincinnati, who shared The American’s regular-season title with Houston and Tulsa, had two members on the first team, including seniors Jarron Cumberland and Trevon Scott. Cumberland was the 2019 American Player of the Year and was also named to the first team in 2019. He was the league’s Sixth Man of the Year his freshman year.

The Golden Hurricane, fresh off claiming its first regular-season title in The American, was represented on the first team by senior Martins Igbanu. UConn’s Christian Vital was also selected to the first team.

Houston, which clinched back-to-back regular-season crowns, had two selections on the second team with sophomore Nate Hinton and redshirt-freshman Caleb Mills. A pair of seniors, Temple’s Quinton Rose and Wichita State’s Jaime Echenique, joined East Carolina sophomore Jayden Gardner on the second team. Rose was named to the second team in 2019, while Gardner and Hinton were all-freshman team honorees last season.

A trio of SMU Mustangs, juniors Tyson Jolly and Isiaha Mike and sophomore Kendric Davis, were named to the third team along with Bouknight and Tulsa junior Brandon Rachal.

On the all-freshman team, Achiuwa, Bouknight and Mills were joined by Houston’s Marcus Sasser and Memphis’ Lester Quinones.

The awards were voted on by the league’s 12 head coaches.

The American will announce its individual awards on Wednesday, March 11.

For more information on the 2020 Air Force Reserve American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship, please visit Championship Central at www.theamerican.org/mbb.

2020 American Athletic Conference Honors

All-Conference First Team

Jarron Cumberland, Sr., G, Cincinnati

Trevon Scott, R-Sr., F, Cincinnati

Christian Vital, Sr., G, UConn

Precious Achiuwa, Fr., F, Memphis*

Martins Igbanu, Sr., F, Tulsa

All-Conference Second Team

Jayden Gardner, So., F, ECU

Nate Hinton, So., G, Houston

Caleb Mills, R-Fr., G, Houston

Quinton Rose, Sr., G, Temple

Jaime Echenique, Sr., C, Wichita State

All-Conference Third Team

James Bouknight, Fr., G, UConn

Kendric Davis, So., G, SMU

Tyson Jolly, Jr., G, SMU

Isiaha Mike, Jr., F, SMU

Brandon Rachal, Jr., G, Tulsa

All-Freshman Team

James Bouknight, G, UConn*

Caleb Mills, G, Houston*

Marcus Sasser, G, Houston

Precious Achiuwa, F, Memphis*

Lester Quinones, G, Memphis

