American Athletic Conference announces plans for 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons

IRVING, Texas (KSNW) – The American Athletic Conference Commissioner Mike Aresco has announced the scheduling format and timelines for conference play in the 2020-21 men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

The plan was developed in consultation with the American’s athletic directors, senior woman administrators and COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group and was approved unanimously by the member institutions.

The scheduling format consists of 20-game, double round-robin conference schedules in both men’s and women’s basketball for each of The American’s 11 member institutions.

“This format provides a sensible and fair path for all of our men’s and women’s basketball teams in what will be a challenging upcoming season,” said Aresco. “It allows each of our teams to play a consistent number of conference games and will ensure that they are competing against teams that are utilizing our strong health and safety protocols.”

In previous seasons, the conference utilized an 18-game schedule for conference games in men’s basketball and a 16-game conference schedule in women’s basketball.

Conference play in men’s basketball will begin with three windows for games in December (Dec. 14-17, Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-31). The conference schedule in women’s basketball will begin with four windows in December (Dec. 14-17, Dec. 18-20, Dec. 21-23 and Dec. 28-31).

The American’s men’s and women’s basketball championships will be contested in the same city and at the same venue for the first time in 2021, as Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, will host both events. The women’s basketball championship will run March 8-11, while the men’s tournament is set to take place March 11-14.

The full conference schedules, along with television selections and game times, will be announced at a later date.

LATEST STORIES: