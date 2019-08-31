Anderson, Shockers Down Hofstra in Five

Shockers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Wichita State WSU Shockers Athletics.jpg

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WSU Athletics) – Freshman Nicole Anderson posted her first collegiate double-double to help the Wichita State University volleyball team earn a 3-2 win over the Hofstra Pride in the first of two matches in the Penn State Classic Saturday, Aug. 31, at Rec Hall. The set scores were 25-23, 13-25, 25-18, 16-25 and 15-13.

Wichita State (2-0) is slated to face No. 8-ranked and tournament host Penn State (2-0) at 7 p.m. CT (8 p.m. ET) Saturday night.

A native of Richardson, Texas, Anderson compiled 10 kills and a team-best 16 digs in the five-set thriller, and teamed up with senior Damadj Johnson in the game-winning block assist, pacing the Shockers.

Sophomore Megan Taflinger pounded out a team-best 12 kills, and junior Emma Wright had a match-high seven blocks, while junior McKayla Wuensch had 21 assists and three service aces.

The Pride (0-2) outhit the Shockers in the contest, .226 to .177, but WSU countered with an 11-8 edge in blocks, and took advantage of 14 Hofstra serving errors, while committing just seven of its own.

Laura Masciullo had a match-high 18 kills and 10 digs, pacing Hofstra.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories