‘Bad times, good faces’: Wichita State senior Jamie Echenique reflects on sudden end to college basketball career

WICHITA, Kan. – It was in a weight room in Texas where Wichita State senior center Jaime Echenique learned that the American Athletic Conference Tournament had been canceled. His college basketball career was over.

“It was really sad. That moment broke my heart. It wasn’t the way that I wanted to finish,” said Echenique.

He wanted to finish living out his dream of playing in the NCAA Tournament. Now, the Colombia native is met with uncertainty. He’ll never know if the Shockers’ 23-8 season would have been enough to make it to the big dance. His dream will go unfulfilled.

“I felt like going to March Madness would have been a crazy run for us. I don’t know how far we could go, but I know what you take from all those tournaments are the special moments you share with people,” said Echenique. “Those moments I will miss for all my life.”

Even through adversity, Echenique is focusing on the positive, as he remembers a saying from his father: “Through the bad times, good faces.”

Echenique’s final game at Charles Koch Arena had a storybook ending, complete with a 79 to 57 domination over Tulsa.

“It was a special day, for sure. I will never forget that day,” said the senior center. “To see all the pictures, people with Colombia flags, my face on paper – it was crazy.”

More than anything, he is grateful for head coach Gregg Marshall taking a chance on him out of a junior college in Texas.

“Not that many players have that opportunity to come to DI and play for Wichita State. It’s a privilege,” said Echenique.

Now, he’s looking forward to his next chapter.

“Obviously every basketball player’s dream is to go to the NBA, but also, we need to understand that there is life outside of the NBA. Either way, I will achieve my dreams,” said Echenique, confidently.