Bastin collects second conference weekly Honor

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Junior guard Seraphine Bastin picked up her second American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll selection Monday after a strong showing in two games last week.

The Dinant, Belgium., native averaged a double-double in two contests vs. Tulane and Temple, combining for 13.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists, while shooting 46.4 percent from the field.

Bastin opened the week with her third double-double of the season against Tulane, going for a team-high 14 points, 13 rebounds and five assists. She then scored all 12 of her points vs. Temple after halftime to go with seven rebounds.

She leads the team in rebounds, assists, double-doubles and steals this season.

She joins Asia Strong as the only two Shockers to collect a weekly honor roll nod this season.

Player of the Week

Jazmaine Lewis, So., F, Houston

Freshman of the Week

Jasha Clinton, Fr., G, Temple