Bastin Named to American Weekly Honor Roll

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Sophomore guard Seraphine Bastin picked up her team-leading third American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll accolade of the season Monday afternoon.
Bastin, a Dinant, Belgium, native averaged 10.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists in Wichita State’s two games last week against SMU and Tulsa. She opened with eight points, six rebounds and seven assists vs. SMU, and concluded the week with her second career double-double at Tulsa. Bastin finished with 12 points and a career-high 15 rebounds in the win.
The team’s point guard, Bastin leads Wichita State in rebounding at 5.5 per game to go with a team-leading 91 assists.
Bastin and the Shockers host Cincinnati for Senior Day on Saturday, Feb. 29 at 2 p.m.
Player of the Week
Megan Walker, UConn
Freshman of the Week
Anna Makurat, UConn
Honor Roll
IImar’I Thomas, Cincinnati
Lashonda Monk, ECU
Amber Bacon, SMU
Mia Davis, Temple
Seraphine Bastin, Wichita State