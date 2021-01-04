WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Following a pair of double-doubles last week, Wichita State junior guard Seraphine Bastin has been named to the American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll.
The Dinant, Belgium, native averaged 13.0 points, 10.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 2.0 steals in Wichita State’s games at Houston and vs. Cincinnati. Bastin was also perfect at the line, going 14-for-14 and shooting 6-for-13 from the field.
Bastin opened with a game-high 18 points and 11 rebounds at Houston, while converting on all 12 free throw attempts. Her perfect night at the line (12-for-12) tied a school record for most free throws made without a miss. She finished the week just missing a triple-double vs. Cincinnati. Bastin stuffed the stat sheet with eight points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists and four steals. She is the first Shocker to dish out double-digit assists since Marisah Henderson had 13 at Missouri State on Jan. 23, 2010.
This is the fourth Honor Roll selection for Bastin in her career and first of the season. Asia Strong is the only other Shocker to be named to the Honor Roll this season.
Co-Players of the Week
Bethy Mununga, Jr., F, USF
IImar’I Thomas, Sr., F, Cincinnati
Freshman of the Week
JerKaila Jordan, Fr., G, Tulane
Honor Roll
Courtajia Sanders, Sr., G/F, UCF
Lashonda Monk, Sr., G, ECU
Eryka Sidney, Sr., G, Houston
Dynah Jones, Jr., G, Tulane
Seraphine Bastin, Jr., G, Wichita State
Bastin's strong week lands her on American Honor Roll
