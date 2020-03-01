Bearcats Spoil Senior Day with Win vs. Shockers

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Cincinnati stole the show on Senior Day for Wichita State in a 75-54 win Saturday afternoon in Charles Koch Arena.

Wichita State (15-13, 7-8) recognized its three seniors, Maya Brewer, Raven Prince and Ashley Reid prior to the game in the trio’s final game in the Roundhouse.

Reid led the Shockers with 10 points in her final home contest for the Black and Yellow.

Cincinnati entered the matchup in a tie for second place in the league standings and kept the pressure on UCF and USF with a going-away win. The Bearcats shot 53 percent from the field despite a 1-for-6 mark from three-point range. Wichita State’s offensive struggles finished with final numbers of 34 percent overall, 5-for-16 from beyond the arc and 16 turnovers.

Wichita State was also outrebounded by nine and gave up 56 points in the paint.

IImar’I Thomas poured in a game-high 29 points on 13-of-18 shooting to lead the Bearcats.

Cincinnati started the game strong, making five of its first eight shots, but would finish just 1-for-6. While the Bearcats cooled off, Wichita State warmed up. The Shockers finished the first quarter on a 12-2 run to lead 16-13 after 10 minutes.

Trajata Colbert scored the opening basket of the second quarter to extend the margin to five only to see Cincinnati respond with a 10-2 run. Midway through the quarter, Cincinnati led 25-20 behind 10 points from IImar’I Thomas.

Their lead would stretch to as many as nine in the final minutes before a Seraphine Bastin jumper beat the halftime buzzer.

Wichita State would score only nine points in the period, as Cincinnati led 32-25 at the break. Both teams made only one three-pointer each with WSU making only 1-of-8. The Bearcats outshot Wichita State 48 percent to 37 percent in the first 20 minutes.

The Bearcats threatened to stretch their lead to double figures multiple times throughout the third, but the Shockers came up with enough timely buckets to remain in striking distance. With less than a minute to go in the frame, Wichita State trailed by only five, but the Bearcats would score twice before the buzzer to make it 50-41 at the end of three.

Cincinnati would then capture its first double-digit lead in the opening minute of the fourth – a lead they extended to 15 with 8:20 to go. Seven straight points from Reid brought some energy back into the building.

That energy would be short-lived as Cincinnati pulled away in the final four minutes. They led by as many as 21.

Up Next

Wichita State concludes regular season play Monday night at UCF. The Shockers and Knights tip at 7 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.