CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Xavier Bell scored 20 points as Wichita State beat Coastal Carolina 86-77 on Thursday night in the Myrtle Beach Invitational.

Bell had seven rebounds, five assists, and three steals for the Shockers (4-0). Kenny Pohto scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Dalen Ridgnal had 15 points and shot 6 for 9, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Shockers are 4-0 for the 25th time in school history.

“I think road wins are hard, anytime you get in this environment and travel and all the things that go with it. I know we got up 14 with about 14 to play and you didn’t expect anything less than for them to battle back. I thought we were really composed, made free throws down the stretch and we were fortunate to get the ‘W’ tonight,” said WSU coach Paul Mills.

Kevin Easley Jr. led the way for the Chanticleers (1-1) with 16 points, six rebounds and four assists. Jacob Meyer added 11 points and nine rebounds for Coastal Carolina. In addition, John Ojiako finished with 11 points and two blocks.

The Shockers will face Liberty on Friday at 8 p.m. CDT