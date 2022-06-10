WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The American Athletic Conference, which includes Wichita State University, is getting smaller. On Friday, The American announced that three big schools are leaving it, however, another school will be joining it.

The American Commissioner Mike Aresco said the conference has reached agreements with the University of Central Florida, the University of Cincinnati and the University of Houston regarding their departure.

Under the terms of the agreements and in accordance with conference bylaws, The American’s member institutions voted to terminate the membership of UCF, Cincinnati and Houston effective July 1, 2023.

“All three institutions enjoyed tremendous success under the American Athletic Conference banner, and all three were instrumental in taking the conference to great heights, both athletically and academically,” Aresco said in a news release. “We wish them the best and look forward to having them compete in our conference in 2022-23.”

Houston, Cincinnati and UCF have all announced they will join the Big 12, which includes the University of Kansas and Kansas State University.

The University of North Carolina at Charlotte announced it will be joining The American.

The addition of Central Florida, Cincinnati and Houston has been on table since last year, but the timing was uncertain until Friday.