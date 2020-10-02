Black Downs Yellow, 3-2, in Black & Yellow Scrimmage

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – Brylee Kelly and Sophia Rohling each had a team-high 12 kills, leading the Black Team to a 3-2 victory over the Yellow Team in a Wichita State Volleyball Black and Yellow Scrimmage at Charles Koch Arena Saturday, Sept. 12. The set scores were 25-19, 21-25, 27-25, 27-29 and 15-10.
 
Kelly hit .222 with a dozen kills on 36 attempts with four errors and had a pair of service aces, while Rohling connected for an identical 12 kills, hitting .269 with five errors in 26 swings.
 
McKayla Wuensch notched a team-best 36 assists, and Lily Liekweg added a match-high three service aces and 27 digs.
 
Senior Emma Wright hit .300 and had 10 kills, going along with a match-best six blocks on her Senior Night in the Roundhouse. Wright will graduate from Wichita State in December with a biology major and was honored in a pregame ceremony.
 
For the Yellow Team, Sinalauli’i Uluave compiled a match-high 16 kills, while Kayce Litzau added a match-best 38 assists. In her debut as a Shocker, freshman Morgan Weber had a double-double with 13 kills and 22 digs. Fellow freshmen Marriah Buss (13) and Morgan Stout (11) also finished with double-digit kills, respectively.
 
Black compiled a .241 to .211 advantage in hitting percentage for the match, and bested Yellow in service aces (7-3), digs (77-73) and total blocks (11-10).

