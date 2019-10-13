Black Team Wins Fall World Series Opener, 8-2

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The Wichita State University baseball team played game one of its Fall World Series on Saturday, October 12, with the Black Team defeating the Yellow Team, 8-2, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.

Game two of the Fall World Series is scheduled for Monday, October 14, at 1 p.m.

The Black Team was led at the plate by redshirt-freshman Quinten Albrecht, who went 2-for-4 with a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the third. Garrett Kocis was also a big contributor in the batter’s box, smashing a solo home run and a double in the winning effort.

Junior right-hander Liam Eddy (1-0) was dominant on his way to receiving the win on the mound, allowing just one earned run on three hits with one strikeout and no walks in four innings.

Paxton Wallace hit a no-doubt home run in the top of the fourth to get the Yellow Team on the board, while Brady Slavens belted a RBI double in the top of the seventh to score the second and final run of the day for Yellow. Ross Cadena and Josh Killeen both smacked doubles on the day, as well.

Ryan Stuempfig (0-1) suffered the loss on the rubber after giving up six earned runs on seven hits with three strikeouts and one walk in three innings of work.

