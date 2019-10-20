Black Team Wins Fall World Series

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) – The Black Team clinched the 2019 Wichita State Black and Yellow Fall World Series, 3-2, with a 1-0 win over the Yellow Team Saturday, October 19, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field.



Freshman second-baseman Austin Roccaforte drove in what proved to be the deciding run for the Black Team with an infield single in the top of the fifth inning. Jacob Katzfey also had a double in the victory.



Senior right-hander Preston Snavely (1-0) picked up the win on the mound for Black after allowing no earned runs on two hits with five strikeouts and no walks in five innings of work.



Redshirt junior Preston Minor earned the save, throwing a scoreless bottom of the seventh inning.



Ross Cadena led the way for the Yellow Team, going 2-for-3 at the plate, while Jack Sigrist, Paxton Wallace and Brady Slavens all picked up a hit in the losing effort.



Tommy Barnhouse (0-1) suffered the loss on the rubber for Yellow after surrendering one earned run on three hits with four strikeouts and one walk in five innings pitched.



The conclusion of the Fall World Series marks the end of Wichita State baseball’s inaugural fall season under new head coach Eric Wedge. Season tickets for the 2020 season are on sale now, and may be purchased online at GoShockers.com/Tickets, via phone by calling (316) 978-FANS, or at the Shocker Ticket Office at Charles Koch Arena.



The 2020 schedule will be announced at a later date.