Black Wins Game Two of Fall World Series

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Black Team earned a 10-3 victory over the Yellow Team in game one of the Wichita State Baseball Black and Yellow Fall World Series Saturday, Oct. 10, at Eck Stadium, Home of Tyler Field. Jack Sigrist pounded out three hits and drove in a pair of RBI, while Corrigan Bartlett belted a three-run home run, leading the Black Team at the plate. Paxton Wallace and Seth Stroh each posted two hits, with Wallace also tallying a double, respectively. Reliever Aaron Bechtel (1-0) earned the victory on the mound after throwing one inning and allowing an earned run on two hits. Sigrist put the Black Team in front, 1-0, after hitting single to left field to bring in Andrew Stewart in the bottom of the second inning. Yellow took a brief, 2-1, advantage with a pair of runs in the third. Jalon Mack scored the opening run of the frame on a sacrifice fly off the bat of Cooper Elliot, prior to Garret Kocis smashing an RBI triple down the right field line for the go-ahead run. Black came charging back in the bottom-half of the inning, plating four runs, jumping out to a 5-2 advantage on a Noah Greise two-run single and Cooper Harris two-RBI double. After Yellow trimmed the lead to 5-3 with a run in the top of the sixth, Black responded with four more runs in the bottom of the inning, highlighted by a three-run homer to left-center from Bartlett, ballooning the score to 9-3. Couper Cornblum went 2-for-4 with a double, pacing Yellow in the batter's box, while Mack added a ground-rule double. Game two, which is closed to the public, is slated for Monday, Oct. 12.