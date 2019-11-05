Brewer, Bremaud Lead Shockers in Exhibition Win

WICHITA, Kan. (WSU Athletics) — Wichita State held Missouri Southern to 15 percent shooting for the game and forced 28 turnovers, cruising to an 80-33 win over the Lions in an exhibition contest Monday night in Charles Koch Arena.



Maya Brewer and Carla Bremaud led the way for the Shockers, scoring 17 and 16 points, respectively. Brewer totaled 16 of her game-high 17 after halftime on an efficient 6-of-7 shooting.



Wichita State used two lengthy runs at the beginning of each half to propel itself to an insurmountable lead.



To start the first quarter, the Shockers started on a 15-0 run over the period’s first 7:17. During the first quarter of action, Wichita State forced nine turnovers and drew 10 fouls. The offense also got off to a good start, making seven of its first 11 shots.



Bremaud was a force during the Shockers’ opening run. During that time, Bremaud converted a three-point play, made a 3 and a transition jumper for eight of her nine points. She was only interrupted by a converted and-one from Seraphine Bastin and a pair of free throws from Brewer.



Wichita State went into the half with a 27-13 advantage.



The Shockers extended their lead with a 27-6 run in the first 8:33 of the third quarter. Brewer kickstarted the run with the first eight points of the half for Wichita State. She made a pair of three-pointers and a layup to get the Shocker offense going.



Bremaud, Bastin and Shyia Smith contributed to the massive run for the Shockers. As a group, Wichita State shot 11-of-14 from the field and 4-for-5 from beyond the arc in the first 8:33 of the second half.



The Shockers didn’t look back as they went on another run to open the final quarter of play. Wichita State opened the fourth quarter on a 15-2 run.



Wichita State drew 28 fouls and forced 28 turnovers against the Lions. The Shockers also won the rebound battle, outrebounding MSSU 44-30. Raven Prince and Bastin led the team with seven rebounds each.



The Shocker defense limited the Lions to 15 percent shooting (7-for-48) from the field and four percent (1-for-23) from behind the 3-point line.



All but two Shockers who saw minutes in the exhibition game scored.