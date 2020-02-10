Brewer Tabbed for American Weekly Honor Roll

WICHITA, Kan. (Wichita State Athletics) – Senior guard Maya Brewer picked up her first career American Athletic Conference Weekly Honor Roll selection Monday, it was announced by the league office.
Brewer, a Kansas City, Mo., native scored 13 of her career-high 19 points in the second quarter of Wichita State’s lone game last week – an 85-75 road win at Temple. She poured in 19 points in only 15 minutes off the bench behind a strong shooting performance. Brewer was 7-for-11 overall and a career-best 5-of-6 from three-point range. She contributed five of the team’s school record 15 three-pointers.
She has topped the 10-point mark seven times this season.
Brewer and the Shockers host Memphis Wednesday night in Charles Koch Arena before a road tilt at Tulane on Sunday.
Player of the Week
Sydni Harvey, USF
Freshman of the Week
Elena Tsineke, USF
Honor Roll
Sianni Martin, UCF
IImar’I Thomas, Cincinnati
Dorian Branch, Houston
Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu, Memphis
Maya Brewer, Wichita State