Bright future: Wichita State volleyball serves up new season

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The pandemic would leave Wichita State volleyball with its hands full in a non-traditional spring season.

“We went through a lot last year with the COVID stuff,” said hockers volleyball head coach Chris Lamb. “We settled some things down after the season was over.”

When the team’s 9-8 campaign came to an end, Lamb saw a glimpse of something special in postseason workouts.

“Those three weeks were really great,” said Lamb. “I saw some gals kind of rise out of nowhere and get their personalities back with the team. They didn’t feel as held down by other players, maybe. They started to grow and started to blossom a little bit.”

Coming into fall camp, Lamb could only hope that enthusiasm would carry over. He wasn’t disappointed in the team’s return to the court.

“They’re really enjoying each other and we’re really enjoying them,” said Lamb.

The head coach said that this season reminds him of the program’s 2014 season, that laid the foundation for the 2017 season in which the Shockers went undefeated in the American Athletic Conference.

“These guys are just as talented, and in some ways they are further along than 2014-15,” said Lamb. “They know that the long-term future is really bright.”

Wichita State will open its 2021-22 season at the A-State Invitational at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro, Ark. against Missouri State.