Burton signs with Texas Tech after 2 seasons at Wichita State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Jamarius Burton has signed with Texas Tech after starting 52 games the past two seasons at Wichita State.

The 6-foot-4 guard will have two seasons of eligibility remaining with the Red Raiders.

Burton averaged 10.3 points and 3.4 assists per game as a sophomore at Wichita State.

Burton could be eligible to play next season for the Red Raiders if the NCAA adopts a proposed change to allow Division I athletes to transfer once without sitting out a season.

LATEST STORIES: