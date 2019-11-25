Cancun Challenge tips off Tuesday for Wichita State MBB

RUSTON, La. (KSNW) – Behind 51 percent shooting and three double-figure scorers, Wichita State recorded its first road win of 2019-20 with an 88-80 win at Louisiana Tech Wednesday night in the Thomas Assembly Center.

Wichita State (2-2) led by as many as 33 in the game but was outscored 36-17 in the fourth quarter to keep the Shockers from winning comfortably. The final quarter saw the Shockers shoot just 33.3 percent with eight turnovers and several fouls. Seraphine Bastin returned to the starting lineup after missing the first game of her career to finish with a game-high 20 points, eight rebounds and four assists.