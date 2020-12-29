Capacity at Koch Arena increased to 15% for Shocker basketball games

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County approved Wichita State’s request and the exemption for 15% capacity for men’s and women’s basketball games moving forward. It amounts to just under 1,600 people.

Reserved seating and parking will be in effect for the men’s basketball games, while reserved parking will be in effect for the women’s basketball games.

Priority points will be utilized to determine who has access to the men’s basketball tickets. The Wichita State Ticket Office will reach out to those that qualify.

For the women’s basketball games, all season ticket holders will have access to the games and there will also be single-game tickets available to purchase by calling the Shocker Ticket Office at (316) 978-FANS.

Info about the games:



• The parking lot will not be open to everyone. Reserved parking will be in effect.

• Three entrances will be open for the game: Ticket office entrance, main entrance and the east entrance.

• Doors will open 60 minutes before tipoff.

• For men’s basketball, all tickets will be reserved except for student tickets.

• Wichita State students will have access to 15 percent of their normal 1,000 ticket allotment. They must show their student I.D. at the ticket office on a first-come, first-served basis. No student guest tickets will be allowed at this time.

• The clear bag policy will be in effect for all games.

• Concession stands will be open. The in seat app will not be available for these games.

• Fans age five and older will be required to wear a mask at all times unless actively eating or drinking.

• Fans are asked to complete a self-health evaluation prior to coming to campus.

• Social distancing in accordance to county and state guidelines will be enforced. Please keep six feet between groups.

• Hand sanitizer will be available at multiple points on the concourse.

• Every other row will be available in the arena. There needs to be a minimum of three seats between your party and any unknown person or party in the same row.